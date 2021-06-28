Legendary U2 drummer Larry Mullen pictured in Kilkenny

Kilkenny

Larry Mullen pictured alongside Kilkenny tech investor Brendan Morrissey Photo: Brendan Morrissey

Reporter:

Reporter

Legendary drummer and U2 co-founder Larry Mullen Jnr was pictured in Kilkenny yesterday alongside local tech investor and entrepreneur Brendan Morrissey.

In an Instagram post, Brendan expresses his love for the band in the caption: "I spent my misspent youth in bars listening to every U2 record on the jukebox. Welcome to Kilkenny Larry. Strange how life turns out."

We really hope Larry enjoyed his visit!

Brendan himself made headlines recently following the launch of iLaugh, an app that combines smart technology and comedy, read more here:

Kilkenny startup is creating waves by combining smart technology with comedy

