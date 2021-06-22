An exciting Kilkenny startup is creating waves by combining smart technology with comedy. Founded by Kilkenny technologist Brendan Morrissey with business partner comedian Jason Byrne, iLaugh is an app that gives established comedians and their fans a platform to make everyone laugh.

The clever social network is specifically for comedy, allowing users to post content from all over the world. The app is free to download and has many cool features including it’s own ticketing platform built in and 'Tips' where fans can tip verified comedians for their work.

The Kilkenny based startup has already been downloaded and used in over 50 countries and is quickly becoming a huge success.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness who visited the group this week said, "Its great to see local entrepreneurs doing well and exciting that this is happening on our doorstep. iLaugh has all the ingredients to be a huge success and its just one exciting project that Brendan Morrissey and Jason Byrne are working on from their Kilkenny HQ. I'm looking forward to seeing all of their projects come into fruition because I know they will bring positive attention to Kilkenny along with jobs and great opportunities.