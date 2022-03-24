Search

24 Mar 2022

Get paid to be a Viking! Hit Netflix series scouting for Kilkenny extras

Want to be paid to be a Viking? Hit Netflix series looking for Kilkenny extras

Local Vikings pictured at the St Patrick's Festival in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Mar 2022 12:59 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The extras department from the hit Netflix show 'Vikings: Valhalla' are currently scouting for extras for the next season of the historical action-drama.

'Vikings: Valhalla' is the new spin-off series from the team that brought us the six-season 'Vikings' show, and is set 100 years after the events of the main series.

The extras department are looking for people of ALL ages, looks, shapes, sizes and backgrounds. No previous experience needed.

Filming will take place in and around County Wicklow from May through the summer of this year. This will be paid work.

Potential applicants are advised only to get in touch if they are resident in Ireland.

To apply, email 'extras@vhproductions.ie' and request an application form.

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

