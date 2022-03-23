Search

23 Mar 2022

Potential sites shortlisted for new Kilkenny City fire station

The current city fire station on Gaol Road

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

23 Mar 2022 2:12 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Potential sites for a new state-of-the-art fire station in Kilkenny City have now been shortlisted, according to Kilkenny Chief Fire Officer John Collins.

The Chief Fire Officer briefed councillors on the development at this month’s full meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

One of the primary front-runners is a site located close to Danville Business Park just off the ring road in the city.

“We are looking for a large and suitable three acre site in a bid to future-proof the new station,” he said.

In 2020, €6million in funding for a new headquarters in Kilkenny was announced as part of a new Fire Service Capital Programme.

Chief Fire Officer Collins entertained the possibility that the new city station may also be able to accommodate local Civil Defence services.

Funding for a new fire station in Urlingford was also allocated under the same scheme.

As part of the Fire and Emergency Operations Plan 2022-2026, Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service have also confirmed plans to retain their current staffing complement of retained fire personnel and maintenance personnel.

