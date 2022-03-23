Search

23 Mar 2022

CCTV needed to combat Mullinavat beauty-spot dumping

CCTV needed to combat Mullinavat beauty-spot dumping

Illegal dumping in a beautiful, rural area of south Kilkenny is getting worse, says a local man who is calling for CCTV to be installed in the area.


Bishop’s Mountain in Mullinavat has seen illegal dumping for years, but it’s getting worse.
Tins of paint, planks of wood and pallets and even children’s plastic balls were in the latest clean up of the area. There was so much dumped on the last occasion that a local resident said it must have been dumped ‘from a tipper truck.’

The local man, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said there has always been dumping on Bishop’s Mountain, but it is getting worse.
He recently put up several ‘no dumping’ signs himself, to deter the practice.

Above: Some of the material dumped on the side of the road at Bishop's Mountain


“The EPA and county council have been doing a great job in cleaning up after these horrible people that dump all their unused belongings,” the man said, but he is now calling on them to install CCTV in the area to catch illegal dumpers.


“The last two times it looked like someone was clearing a shed,” the man described when was dumped along the road and at the entrance to the forestry area. There were drums of paint “thrown across the road and into the ditch.”
“The worst part is you ring up the council and you feel sorry for them having to come out and pick it up.”


Recently a lot of cans and bottles have been dumped, which is frustrating for local residents when there is a bottle bank in nearby Mullinavat and one in Bigwood.
It’s a beautiful area to walk in and busy with passing traffic as well as visitors to the Bishop’s Mountain Shooting Ground - but locals say it’s embarrassing that visitors see this dumping.
“The majority of this stuff you can bring to recycling for free!” the local man said.

