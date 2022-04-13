Search

13 Apr 2022

New poems selected by Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald uploaded to Kilkenny Arts Office Poetry Phone

New poems selected by Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald uploaded to Kilkenny Arts Office Poetry Phone

Mary Fitzgerald Paralympian

Sian Moloughney

13 Apr 2022 4:26 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny Arts Office Poetry Phone has a new selection of poetry to listen to, selected  by Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald.

Dial 1800-272994 to listen to one of the selected poems.

Here you will find poems of memory, recollection, nature, nurture and place which will bring a smile to your heart, give you a sense of solace and comfort and some will take you back in time. They are poems of real kinship, understanding and connection.


Pick a number between 0 and 9. All of the poems were written by Kilkenny poets and were previously published in the annual Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.
The selected poems can also be listened to on the Arts Office Blog, which features biographies of each poet, by following the link at kilkennyartsoffice.ie

