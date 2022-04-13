New poems selected by Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald uploaded to Kilkenny Arts Office Poetry Phone

Mary Fitzgerald Paralympian
The Kilkenny Arts Office Poetry Phone has a new selection of poetry to listen to, selected by Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald.
Dial 1800-272994 to listen to one of the selected poems.
Here you will find poems of memory, recollection, nature, nurture and place which will bring a smile to your heart, give you a sense of solace and comfort and some will take you back in time. They are poems of real kinship, understanding and connection.
Pick a number between 0 and 9. All of the poems were written by Kilkenny poets and were previously published in the annual Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.
The selected poems can also be listened to on the Arts Office Blog, which features biographies of each poet, by following the link at kilkennyartsoffice.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.