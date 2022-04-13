Search

13 Apr 2022

Could you be the next Kilkenny Rose? Last chance to enter!

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 Apr 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Elegant, sophisticated, ambitious, passionate, friendly, a true lady - combine this fabulous cocktail of characteristics adn what you will discover is... the Kilkenny Rose 2022!

Time is running out if you would like to enter this year's Kilkenny Rose selection. Coordinator Lyn Moloney has issued a final call to all potential Kilkenny hopefuls for 2022.

“The closing date is fast approaching and we would encourage any interested girls out there to get in touch as soon as possible. 

"There is still time to join this group of ladies who were treated to an absolutely brilliant day in Kilkenny.  We started out meeting all the little Rosebuds at a party hosted by main sponsor  MacDonagh Junction where they were presented with their sashes by our reigning Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin and were treated to a movie and goodies.  

BELOW: Kilkenny Rosebuds with the Kilkenny Rose hopefuls

"From there it was over to Kilkenny Activity Centre where the girl's competitive edge could be seen during a game of Splatball on the activity course. They even encountered some Rose of Tralee Escorts on the course and the game took on a whole new level.  It was a brilliant afternoon for all the girls getting to know each other in very  fun environment. 

"After a busy day It was then  time to relax over a lovely meal hosted in Aroi Kilkenny.  We are very fortunate here in Kilkenny with such loyal and supportive sponsors and businesses looking after us.  It really is a very fun and positive experience for any young ladies taking part and with just a few spaces left I would really encourage any girls even considering it to reach out and join us."

 

On Saturday evening 14th May Kilkenny Roses will gather at the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny for a night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Kilkenny at the Dome in Tralee 2022.

Roses will appear on stage to to speak with MC Ollie Turner and be put through their paces and encouraged by family and friends to display their personalities. 

There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, 'Best Dressed Man' and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won. The roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between 5-10 years. 

Lyn would love to meet interested ladies in advance of the final where you will have the opportunity to meet some of the other entrants and the chance to ask any questions that you may have. So if you would like to enter this year’s Kilkenny Rose event don’t delay as closing date is imminent. For more details contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Kilkenny Rose on all social media platforms.

 

Budding search for a new Kilkenny Rose

WATCH: Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe scores against Sweden

Annual Good Friday walk will take place in Kilkenny in solidarity with Ukraine

It takes place from 7pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media