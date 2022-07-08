URGENT: Irish speakers wanted for TG4 show filming in Kilkenny tomorrow

TG4 and Adare Productions are back with a new series of ‘Beidh Mé Ar Ais’, in search of Ireland’s 'Next Big Tourist Attraction'.
The aim of the show is to uncover the hidden local tourism gems that everyone needs to visit.
Tomorrow, Saturday July 9, the crew will be highlighting the 'Kilkenny Ghost Tour'.
As part of the tour with the presenter and local tour guide, producers are looking for a few people (5-6) to take part in the tour who are Irish speakers.
Throughout the tour the presenter will want to have a quick chat with them – generic questions, ‘Are you enjoying the tour?’, etc.
The tour will be from 9pm – 11pm in Kilkenny.
Anyone interested in taking part can contact Fiona on 087 0536678.
