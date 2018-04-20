Sheep breeders to descend on Kilkenny in June

The first ever National Sheep Breeders’ Association championships will be held in Kilkenny.

Red Mills will sponsor the prestigious event at Cillin Hill which is being supported by the RDS.

Plans are well underway for what will be the biggest indoor exhibition of sheep and trade fair on Saturday, June 9.

National competitions have been confirmed for many of the pedigree breed societies including Charolais, Texel, Suffolk, Belclare, Zwartables Eire Co-Op Society and more...

Other Societies and groups are scheduling classes, displays of breeds will also be there to be enjoyed.

A major commercial competition will also be run at the event in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Journal.

A day not to be missed in the Sheep calendar this year.