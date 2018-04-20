Murphy’s Motors, Glenmore, Kilkenny win big at New Holland awards

New Holland agri-machine dealer, Murphy’s Motors, Glenmore were recently announced 2017 New Holland Dealer of the year at a ceremony in Dublin.

The award is presented annually to a dealer that has excelled in their operations including sales, service and their representation of the New Holland brand.

Speaking at the announcement an elated Dick Murphy said; “this is testimony to recent investment within our sales and service department.

“We have committed to ensuring our customers experience the best in after sales service.

“Both Bernie and I are so grateful to every member of our team in Glenmore and the role they have played in securing this accolade,” he said.

Outside of the everyday operations in Glenmore, Murphy’s Motors have invested a great deal of effort over the past year in raising awareness of Farm Safety among customers.

Back in December, the dealership held a charity fund-raising day in conjunction with the ‘South-East Ireland Ford 6-Cylinder’ club and a total of €1,200 was raised on the day. The cheque was later presented to Diane Banville of the charity EmbraceFarm, at Murphy’s Motors open evening held in early January.

EmbraceFarm is a charity dedicated to supporting those who have been bereaved and affected through accidents on farms.

And, just a few weeks ago Murphy’s Motors hosted a children’s Farm Safety fun afternoon in conjunction with Agrikids where children were engaged in workshops, storytelling and computer games all focused around farm safety, supported by Zurich Insurance.