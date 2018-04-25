Pieta House asks the people of Kilkenny to wake up to suicide and register for Darkness Into Light

Darkness Into Light – Pieta House's flagship fundraising awareness event – takes place on Saturday, May 12 in over 170 venues in Ireland and across the world. Now in its tenth year, the event encourages the nation to wake up and tackle the reality of suicide and self-harm in Ireland.

To join the expected 200,000 participants across the globe, Kilkenny walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event, and by May 5th to receive their tenth anniversary Darkness Into Light T-shirt. There will be no registration at the venue – St James Stephens Military Barracks, on the morning of the event.

Those who need assistance registering online can come in to an Engagement Day being held on May 5th in 79 High Street (formerly Basecamp), between 11am and 5.30pm, and volunteers will talk you through the registration process. Everyone registering will need an email address.

Darkness Into Light has grown from humble beginnings into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm. Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the unique event begins in darkness at 4.15am, as thousands of people walk a 5 kilometre route while the dawn is breaking. Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. Last year, Kilkenny walkers raised a massive 65,000 Euro from the event.

Speaking on the charity’s call for action, Kilkennys Local Committee Chair - Aurellia Mackin said: “In Ireland we need to wake up to the shocking statistics around suicide. On average, there are 8 suicides per week in Ireland. Nobody is immune to suicide so we need to wake up to the fact that society has a huge role to play – we need to tackle this crisis together, in communities, in the workplace, in sports clubs. Kilkennys Darkness into Light event is attended by thousands, all arising in the early hours of the morning, showing support by those affected in our communities, it’s an inspiring, uplifting event in spite of the weight of the reality”.

Darkness Into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to help eradicate suicide. To find your nearest venue and for registration, visit www.darknessintolight.ie

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009. This year, we will have roughly 170 DIL venues across Ireland and worldwide. Last year we had 180,000 people sharing the light and helping us to promote suicide prevention and to tackle the stigma that leads people to the doors of Pieta House.

Pieta House was founded in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2006 and now has 15 centres across Ireland. Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm. Staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. Pieta House also operates the free 24-hour suicide helpline 1800 247 247. For more information, visit www.pieta.ie