Kilkenny sheep prices are very strong

The extended period of dry weather may be coming to an end but Kilkenny lamb producers are smiling especially if they had some product to sell today, Monday at Kilkenny Mart.

Lambs peaked at €155 each with cull ewes making up to €158 per head. It seems almost certain there will be a decrease in the coming weeks as numbers increase but hopefully lamb prices will at least breach the €100 barrier for factory types in the months ahead.