Kilkenny beef protest - protective notice for 150 Dawn Meats workers

Protective notice has been issued to 150 workers at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, South Kilkenny, it has been reported.

The meat processing plant has been subject to a protest by Beef Plan Movement farmers and other farmers for more than a week. They stress their protest is peaceful but lorries of animals have been prevented from accessing the factory, just outside Waterford.

Notices were issued to the employees on Wednesday evening.

According to RTE "operative staff at Dawn Meats in Grannagh, south Kilkenny, were given the letters as they left work, with management saying they had no option but to consider temporary layoffs."

The factory employs a total of 350 people.

Earlier today, Thursday, meat plants who are members of Meat Industry Ireland said they will be taking legal action to stop protests outside factories because some have been forced to close and others have seen a drop in production.

On Tuesday of this week lorry loads of animals bound for the plant had to queue along the N24 outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh as the tense protest resulted in no vehicles going in or out of the facility.

On Sunday, Beef Plan Movement co-chair Hugh Doyle said there was a 27% drop in national kill last week as a result of the Beef Plan Movement protests, and that 70% or more of farmers are not bringing their cattle to factories.

Read more: Mullinavat farmer tells the Kilkenny People that farmers are going broke