FBD to highlight farm safety at The Tullamore Show this weekend

FBD Insurance will be urging visitors to this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show to implement positive safety changes on their farms, including the way they approach machinery, handle livestock and deal with working at heights.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show, Ireland’s largest one-day agricultural event, takes place on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Sunday 11thAugust and FBD Insurance are proud to be the main sponsor once again for the show, which boasts 60,000+ visitors each year.

The event attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country and there will be 700+ trade stands to visit from Agri Sectors, Home Industries, Farm Produce, Innovation, Forestry, Agri Machinery and more.

On the day, FBD Insurance, in association with FRS and the Health & Safety Authority, will host ‘Farm Safety Live’ which will provide interactive demonstrations focused on promoting farm safety – including the safe handling of livestock and how to correctly handle farm machinery, quad bikes and tractors.

In 2018, 17 people lost their lives in farm accidents, with most accidents occurring from machinery, tractors, vehicles and livestock, and with the young and the elderly the most common victims. As the farming sector remains on top for having the most fatalities each year in Ireland, Farm Safety Live demonstrations will be working hard to get their message across to their customers and the public at this year’s show.

Ciaran Roche, Risk Manager, FBD Insurance, says: “The consistently high number of serious and fatal accidents in the agricultural sector is of great concern to farmers – and can only be tackled with greater education and awareness of the safety issues involved. At FBD Insurance we are proud to be addressing the question of farm safety at the Tullamore Show. Now is the time to challenge ourselves to work more safely and to stop taking risks. All stakeholders need to work together as a farming community to break the cycle of risk-taking behaviour. If we can create a positive safety culture on farms, behavioural change and safer farming practices will follow”.

Brenda Kiernan, Chairperson of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, says: “The Tullamore Show is proud to welcome FBD Insurance as the title sponsor of the very prestigious National Livestock Show. We are certain that the partnership will help showcase, promote and nurture agriculture and the livestock industry. FBD Insurance is firmly established within the farming sector and this is a positive development for the Tullamore Show as there are many areas of common interest. We look forward to a mutually beneficial long-term relationship and sharing of knowledge and experience, which will support the Tullamore Show’s focus on continuous improvement.”

In addition, FBD Insurance will give visitors to the FBD stand the chance to win a Husqvarna ride-on lawnmower worth over €2,000!

