Kilkenny shows receive €5,000 each
In Piltown for The Iverk Show from Hugginstown were the Tennyson family. Photo: William Maher WMCM Photography.
Ballyfoyle Show, Castlegannon Show, Iverk Show and Thomastown Horse Show will each receive a payment of approximately €5,000. The investment is being administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that Association. It is intended that the funding will help the Agricultural Shows to meet the financial challenge associated with delivering their events.
