Teagasc’s series of Forestry Advisory Clinics start next week

Teagasc has organised a nationwide series of personalised Forestry Advisory Clinics between 20th and 30th January, promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

These clinics will be held in Teagasc offices around the country on specific dates, from 10 am to 4 pm each day, where a private and personalised one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry advisor can be arranged by appointment.

Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said: “Landowners consider forestry for many reasons. The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.”

She added, “It is also a great opportunity for farmers to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes before establishing a forest. These Teagasc Forestry Clinics are an ideal opportunity to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry advisor will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

Available grants and premiums

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

How to apply and get the job done right first time

Harvesting and timber sales

The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers. These forestry clinics provide an ideal setting in which to discuss their particular situation. Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.

Prior booking of a one-to-one forestry consultation is essential. To book your free consultation, please see table below for contact details.

Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions – don’t miss it!

For further details, visit www.teagasc.ie/forestryclinics or consult the table below:



Carlow, Oak Park, R93 XE12 - Friday, 24 January. Contact 059 9183555



Kilkenny, R95 RX30 - Monday, 27 January. Contact 056 7721153

Laois, Portlaoise, R32 CF21 - Monday, 27 January. Contact 057 8621326



Tipperary, Thurles, E41 AK40 - Monday, 20 January. Contact 0504 21777

Waterford, Dungarvan X35 PF60 - Tuesday, 28 January. Contact 058- 41211



Wexford, Enniscorthy, Y21 ED27 - Tuesday, 21 January. 053 9239210



