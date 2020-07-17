Using white clover to increase grass production and quality - advice from Teagasc

The inclusion of white clover in reseeding programmes is a requirement under the new derogation rules.



From 2020, a minimum of 1.5 kg/ha naked clover seed i.e. un-pelleted clover seed, is required for all new grass reseeds. Either white (grazing) or red (cutting) or mixture of clovers can be used. Over sowing of grass seed mixtures with clover post weed control will be permitted.



Why Use White Clover?

White Clover will increase grass production and quality. It improves animal performance - 13% increase in animal carcass weight & 25% increase in lamb live weight gain.

It saves €50/acre on Nitrogen fertiliser (save 110 units N/acre, CAN @ €250/t) and gives a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions



Where to sow white clover?

High fertility soils (soil pH>6.3, >Index 3 for P and K)

In fields where with high ryegrass content and where weeds are well controlled

Drier fields on farm; don’t sow on gley or peat soils



How to sow white clover?

Sow between late April to mid-July and choose varieties from recommended list here:

Sow small/medium leaf clover for sheep as their grazing pattern can remove the medium leaf clovers

Sow medium leaf clover for cattle

Choose fields with a high perennial ryegrass content

Always roll after sowing to ensure good seed contact with the soil

Do not bury the seed

Clover can be included in the grass seed mix

Ensure you have a fine, firm seed bed

Don’t sow too deep, 10 -12mm

Sowing rate of 1 to 2 kg/ac

Ensure good contact with soil by rolling

Just after cutting or grazing paddock tightly, <4cm



Best time is to over-sow in spring or early summer to ensure adequate soil moisture for clover establishment

Mix 2 kg of clover with 1 bag of 0-7-30 or 0-10-20 per acre in the field, the clover seed is so small if you travel any distance with it in the fertiliser spreader or slug pellet applicator it will separate out

Reduce chemical fertiliser to give the clover time to establish and not be over shadowed by grass

Spread in two opposite directions, across the field then up and down to get an even spread of seed – avoid windy days when broadcasting

Ensure to roll to get good seed contact with the soil



Graze as soon as grass gets to 7-9cm (1,200-1,400 Kg DM/ha) to keep light down to the little plants, keep grazing regularly.

Stitch in

Seeding rate of 2 kg of clover seed

Follow the same management as above

Don’t bury the seed too deep, 10-12mm at most and remember to roll.



How to manage white clover?

You need to understand the growth pattern of clover to be able to manage it effectively. The diagram below shows the interaction between grass and clover growth.

Grass starts to grow at soil temperatures of 5ºC while clover needs soil temperatures closer to 9ºC, therefore grass dominates in spring and needs to be fertilised.



When soil temperatures increase, the clover starts to grow and its nodules begin to release fixed nitrogen therefore there is less of a requirement for nitrogen, so it can be fertiliser application can reduced or stopped from May onwards.

Graze paddocks at 7-9 cm (1,200-1,400 Kg DM/ha) and graze down tight to 4 cm. Clover grows and spreads using stolons that stay on top of the ground, it is essential light gets to these stolons to promote growth so grazing needs to be tight and often. The stolon mass determines the clover content of swards.



Avoid over grazing and winter damage.

Avoid heavy silage cuts.

Be careful when spraying only use clover-safe herbicides.

Beware of bloat

Keep post-grazing sward height to 4 cm

Avoid switching from grass-only swards to mixed grass/clover swards. Avoid letting in excessively hungry animals

Check stock regularly during the first three hours after entering a paddock

Can be prevalent after high rainfall and if clover content >50%

Clover persists for 3-8 years (depending on management and soil fertility). Recommended to over sow every five years. Wilt for one to two days if making silage.

Clover grows at 9ºC, whereas grass grows at 5ºC soil temperature, match fertiliser applications to growth pattern.