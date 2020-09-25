Indian summer helped Kikenny farmers save fodder for months ahead

The Indian Summer we have just experienced has really helped to tie up a lot of loose ends around the farm which were put on hold when the weather was less favourable.

With the predication of cooler, wetter weather on the way farmers will hope that ground conditions will not deteriorate at least until mid October.

A lot of good fodder has been saved which will be needed in the months ahead.



Cattle Sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted almost 900 head with trade remaining firm especially for quality continentals and AA bullocks and heifers.

Heavy bullocks made from €1000 to €1570 per head 860 kilo €1570 and 2 Limousin 605 kilo making €1370 per head.



As I mentioned AA bullocks were also in demand ranging in price from €1.80 to €2.20 per kilo.

A top call for this breed was for 5 AA bullocks which weighed 370 kilo making €815.

In the heifer sector 3 AA heifers of 440 kilo made €980 or €2.23 per kilo.

In the forward store sector 2 Limousin Heifers of 490 kilo made €1200 or €2.46 per kilo.

It was noticeable that in the heifer ring on Thursday out of spec heifers were more difficult to sell, an issue that I do not see the logical reason for.



When supplies get scarce the age of animals does not seem to matter and the meat from these animals is just as wholesome as that from younger stock.

Cull cow numbers were marginally increased with prices sharper compared to the previous weeks transactions. Fr Cull cows ranged from €0.80 to €1.65 per kilo with continentals returning prices of €1.30 to €2.05 per kilo.



This week’s sale (September 24th) will include a special section for heifer eligible for the BDGP scheme organised by ICBF.

Don’t forget if entering cattle they should be entered on the previous Wednesday before 4pm.

Sheep Sale

It says that all good things must come to an end and this was the case on Monday in Kilkenny where we experienced the first reduction in lamb prices for many weeks.

It was in the factory lamb sector that showed the biggest reduction with lambs easier by €2 to €8 per head. Cull ewes were also harder to sell with a top call of €120 compared to €143 last week.

In the breeding ewe sector the top call was €200 but this was the exception rather than the rule with the bulk of hoggets ranging from €150 to €180 per head.

A special breeding ram Charolaise Rams peaked at €620 on two occasions with Suffolks to €440 and Belclairs to €350.



Dairy Sale

A special Dairy Sale saw prices for Fresh Calved Friesian Cows and Heifers range from €1240 to €180 per head.

Once again demonstrating the vibrant nature of the dairy industry at the moment.

With the expansion in dairy at the moment we have a lot of enquires for all types of dairy animals.

If you have some of these animals to sell please contact us as we have a large bank of potential buyers looking to secure same. Further information from Kilkenny Mart, contact 056-7721407.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck. Stay safe in these difficult times.