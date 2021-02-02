Kilkenny winners in IHFA National Herds Competition

Like everything else this year, the National Herds Competition had to be done a little differently.

Due to travel restrictions and Covid protocols, herds in this year’s competition herds were judged on production and classification.



In total 41 herds participated - with one Kilkenny based herd winning an award and another Kilkenny club member among the winners.

Herds were entered by their clubs on the basis of successful performance at club level the previous year.

Congratulations to the winners .



Pure Friesian Category

1st Micheál Spillane, Mountain Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club; 2nd Pat Cleary, Carrickshock Herd, Co. Kilkenny Irish Pure Friesian Club; 3rd Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club

Spring Category

1st James Egan, Tobermartin Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club; 2nd Edward Fitzgerald, Toberfort Herd, Co. Limerick Limerick Clare Club; 3rd William Horgan, Aghaleemore Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club