Kilkenny winners in IHFA National Herds Competition
Pat and Claire Cleary of Carrickshock Herd, Kilkenny, were second in the Pure Friesian section of the IHFA National Herds Competition 2020, pictured with their daughter Maisie
Like everything else this year, the National Herds Competition had to be done a little differently.
Due to travel restrictions and Covid protocols, herds in this year’s competition herds were judged on production and classification.
In total 41 herds participated - with one Kilkenny based herd winning an award and another Kilkenny club member among the winners.
Herds were entered by their clubs on the basis of successful performance at club level the previous year.
Congratulations to the winners .
Pure Friesian Category
1st Micheál Spillane, Mountain Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club; 2nd Pat Cleary, Carrickshock Herd, Co. Kilkenny Irish Pure Friesian Club; 3rd Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club
Spring Category
1st James Egan, Tobermartin Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club; 2nd Edward Fitzgerald, Toberfort Herd, Co. Limerick Limerick Clare Club; 3rd William Horgan, Aghaleemore Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club
