IFA Grain Chairman Mark Browne has welcomed the announcement of the details of the €10m Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) by the Dept of Agriculture.

Mr Browne said it will now allow farmers to plan accordingly and he’s encouraging them to examine the specifics of the scheme.



“The Measure will encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from combinable crops,” he said.

“Apart from the environmental aspect of the scheme, it’s also an acknowledgement by the Government of the income pressure in the sector with the introduction of a Pillar II scheme for the first time,” he said.

He said the inclusion of oil seed rape, albeit at a lower payment rate, is very welcome.