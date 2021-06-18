Macra: More of the same does not work

Macra na Feirme appeared in front of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, last week, to lay out its plans to address the need for more investment in generational renewal.



Macra na Feirme National President John Keane called for the elimination of the five-year rule in relation to young farmers. The rule limits the ability for young farmers under the age of 40 to access interventions.

“All young farmers are deserving of the same level of support up to the age of 40 across all CAP measures.”



Mr Keane noted: “Driving quantifiable change regarding generational renewal is a must for the next CAP and we firmly believe that not directly supporting the Land Mobility Service will be a major missed opportunity for Irish agriculture.”



“It is imperative that four percent of direct payments are ringfenced for young farmers. More of the same is not going to address the issue of generational renewal. It is time to make bold steps to ensure the future of farming, and four percent is the place to start.”