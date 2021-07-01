Macra Past President elected as CEJA Vice President

Macra na Feirme News

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Macra na Feirme is delighted to announce that past president Thomas Duffy has been elected as a Vice President of the European Council of Young Farmers.

“Thomas continues Macra’s proud involvement in CEJA over many decades. More recently Macra has had a strong voice at CEJA with outgoing VP Sean Finan and before Sean, former Macra President and former CEJA President Alan Jagoe,” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.


Macra na Feirme would also like to commend outgoing Vice President Sean Finan on serving four years on the CEJA board, especially through the recent Covid-19 challenges.

