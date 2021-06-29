Why England doing well in the Euros is good for Irish farming!

It is rare that we here in Ireland support an English national team even though there are hundreds if not thousands of supporters following many of the clubs in the premiership and championship.



You may say what has this got to do with farming in this country? It’s a proven fact that as long as England are involved in the Euros more beef and lamb is consumed by our near neighbours.

The screening of these matches does attract many gatherings where not only drink but a lot of food, burgers, steaks etc are consumed.



Beef animal numbers are reduced by at least 50,000 going to factories compared to last year is helping to maintain the present strong trade. It has been reported that a live trade for beef going to mainland UK is generating returns of €2.50 to €2.60 per kilo live weight.



Remember marts are the only real competition to factories and more and more beef farmers are using the ring to sell their beef. The only requirement is that animals need to have two tags and need to be TB tested within the year.



Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s sale attracted an entry of 920 cattle with all lots except plain types and lighter Friesian bulls selling well.

In the cull cow section the excellent trade was highlighted by a Char cow weighing 865 kilo making €2050.



The beef and forward store bullocks ranged from €960 to €1910 per head with the lighter stores from €500 to €1130 per head.

Heifers also sold very well with the Beef and Forward store types ranging in price from €950 to €1880 per head with lighter store heifers €650 to €980 per head. If you have cattle to sell now is the time.

Sheep Trade

The sheep trade has come under significant pressure over the past few weeks which has shown a dramatic reduction in lamb prices.



Having said that Monday’s sale attracted a larger sale than usual with over 600 on offer. The bulk of the butcher factory type lamb saw prices range from €112 to €135 per head with store types €88 to €117 per head. The cull ewe again proved vibrant with prices ranging from €84 to €198 per head.

Even allowing for the decrease in lamb trade, prices are still €10 to €12 per head better than 2020 returns so hopefully things might stabilise.



Calf Sale

We also hold a sale for calves on Monday at 1pm. Last Monday a 100% clearance saw prices range from €150 to €310 per head. If you have calves or runners to sell these are also experiencing a good trade and would appreciated if you contact Kilkenny Mart office before 5pm on Friday so we can inform as many potential buyers as possible. Mart Office number 056 7721407 for all queries.



It’s been a busy time on farms with a lot of silage and hay now safely saved here in the South East. The picture in the west is far from rosy with more rain and unbroken weather been experienced they need a prolonged period of dry sunny weather to even start some of these tasks.



We still await confirmation of when the country will be able to experience indoor dining and pub opening. The suggest date of July 5th is still being discussed but it could well be the 19th July before some normality returns.



Remember you are now allowed to enter the sales ring if you observe the two metres distance and wear a face covering.

Until next time keep safe on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.