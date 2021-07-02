Glanbia welcomes positive High Court result for Kilkenny cheese plant

High Court dismissal of An Taisce judicial review challenge

Glanbia Ireland welcomes today's High Court outcome on An Taisce's application for Leave to Appeal

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland welcomes today’s High Court outcome on An Taisce’s application for Leave to Appeal the recent High Court dismissal of their judicial review challenge.

On 20 April the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála for a new cheese facility at Belview in County Kilkenny. The continental cheese production facility planned for Belview is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and international dairy firm, Royal A-ware.

Glanbia Ireland Chief Executive Jim Bergin said: “We are committed to bringing this project to fruition with our partners, Royal A-ware. This project, which is line with Government policy, is critical to our market diversification post Brexit, will support rural Ireland’s post-Covid recovery and is of huge importance to the 4,500 farm families supplying milk to Glanbia Ireland.”

Mr Bergin highlighted that the new plant will create a new product for new markets, reducing Ireland’s current dependence on the UK cheddar cheese market.

“Glanbia Ireland is fully committed to sustainability best practice and is working with Government to secure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector, through AgClimatise and the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 process.”

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said that this decision is good for farmers, good for jobs and good for the south-east region. He said that there is now a moment of opportunity for considered engagement between all parties. 

