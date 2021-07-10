Farm Fatalities for 2020 Highlight Importance of Farm Safety Message

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA Farm Family Chair Caroline Farrell said today’s report from the Health and Safety Authority on workplace fatalities is a reminder of the dangers of working on farms.

 

23 people lost their lives on farms in 2020. Of those, 12 were over 65.

 

“We will continue to promote best practice to reduce the risk on farms. There is a particular issue with the age profile of our sector, which is part of a wider debate on measures needed to encourage young blood and generational renewal,” she said. 

 

Farm Safety Week will begin on Monday week, July 19th.

 

Now in its 9th year, the week sees the Irish Farmers Association working alongside the UK’s Farm Safety Partnership to bring the message of ‘Rethink Safety’ to the farming community.

 

The theme, ‘Rethink Safety’, reminds farmers of just how important it is to think safety and wellbeing first, when it comes to farm work and farm life.

 

In line with this year’s ‘Rethink Safety’ message, a number of initiatives are planned to encourage and promote best practice for farm safety for the week and beyond. 

 

Two virtual ‘Farm Safe & Wellbeing’ forums will be run that will cover a range of safety topics and issues, as well as looking at supporting our physical and mental wellbeing. 

 

Other activities will feature on social media and a dedicated online Farm Safe Hub will be launched at the beginning of the week. It will be a long-lasting resource for farmers to use and navigate. 

 

Local co-ops will be offering instore discounts on an array of safety equipment and accessories.

 

For the younger members of farm households, IFA has teamed up with AgriKids for an art competition where children can design their own farm safety poster. 

