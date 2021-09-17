Kilkenny woman crowned Queen of the Ploughing 2021

2021 Queen of the Plough Siobhan Dermody, Kilkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey
It may not be open to the general public this year, but the 2021 National Ploughing Championships is going on 'behind closed doors' - and one of the top award of the week has come back to Kilkenny!
2021 Queen of the Plough Siobhan Dermody, from Piltown, has retained her title won in 2019 by winning the Farmerette class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.
Picture above by Alf Harvey.
Siobhan first won the national title in 2019. Congratulations Siobhan!
