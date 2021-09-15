Search

15/09/2021

Kilkenny restaurant's tasty products to hit national supermarket shelves!

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Thomas Clark from The Fig Tree

Aldi has whittled down the country’s best of the best producers across all food, drink, and non-food categories to bring you six Grow with Aldi winners for 2021, with one of these producers hailing from High Street, Kilkenny.

The Kilkenny producer who was named as one of the six winners of this year’s Grow with Aldi programme is The Fig Tree, who’s Honey & Cayenne Dressing €2.99 and Original House Style Dressing €2.99 will launch as a Specialbuy on September 23rd before returning to shelf for a six month period in April 2022.

Produced by Thomas Clarke who has run The Fig Tree Restaurant in High Street, since 2011, Clarke and The Fig Tree team recently branched out into making their own range of salad dressings before entering the Grow with Aldi programme 2021.

Clarke said: “Entering this year’s Grow with Aldi programme is one of the best decisions we have made for our business. Having started with our restaurant on High Street in Kilkenny, we never could have imagined that it would be possible to bring our products and flavours to people all over Ireland, and we are absolutely thrilled at the thought! The entire team at The Fig Tree have worked so hard to help make this happen and they deserve this recognition so much.”

