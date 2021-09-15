Man injured during unprovoked assault in South Kilkenny

File pic
Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Belline Close, Piltown on Tuesday evening.
The injured party was attacked from behind sustaining injuries to his face.
His phone, an Apple S8, was also taken.
The suspect was described as having black hair, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mooncoin.
