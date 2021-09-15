Two Kilkenny students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

‘House On A Hill With Trees' by Daniel McGing (6) from Bennettsbridge National School
Two Kilkenny students have won top prizes in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, the results of which were delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were Rose Smyth (15) from Kilkenny College for her work entitled ‘Woodwork Tools’ (below) and Daniel McGing (6) from Bennettsbridge National School for his work entitled ‘House On A Hill With Trees’ (main picture).
Both were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination”.
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Kilkenny and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.
