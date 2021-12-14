Webinar for Kilkenny farmers: IFA and Garda Siochána to share crime prevention tips

IFA will host an hour-long Crime Prevention Webinar for farmers tomorrow, Wednesday December 15th, at 11am.
IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe will chair the meeting with IFA Crime Prevention Officer, Barry Carey facilitating.
The webinar will encompass various aspects of crime prevention and online safety.
Garda Adrian Corcoran, Roads Policing Unit will speak on Road and Vehicle safety over the festive season; Sgt. Vincent Connolly will discuss online safety for children and online shopping safety; and IFA Farm Family Chair Caroline Farrell will present on Wellbeing and Family Safety.
IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said the topics covered next Wednesday will include practical ways to keep safe on the internet, including how to safeguard ourselves and our children.
“Cybercrime is increasingly common and we all need to keep informed on how best to protect ourselves. We believe if we keep well informed, we can do our best to mitigate against any possible safety and security issues,” he said.
Registration for the webinar is available at the following link: https://www.ifa.ie/ifa-crime- prevention-webinar
