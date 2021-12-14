Search

14 Dec 2021

Webinar for Kilkenny farmers: IFA and Garda Siochána to share crime prevention tips

Online webinar

Garda logo

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA will host an hour-long Crime Prevention Webinar for farmers tomorrow, Wednesday December 15th, at 11am.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe will chair the meeting with IFA Crime Prevention Officer, Barry Carey facilitating.

The webinar will encompass various aspects of crime prevention and online safety. 

Kilkenny raises over €3,760 for Jigsaw in Lidl Ireland's festive fundraiser Trolley Dash

Garda Adrian Corcoran, Roads Policing Unit will speak on Road and Vehicle safety over the festive season; Sgt. Vincent Connolly will discuss online safety for children and online shopping safety; and IFA Farm Family Chair Caroline Farrell will present on Wellbeing and Family Safety.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said the topics covered next Wednesday will include practical ways to keep safe on the internet, including how to safeguard ourselves and our children. 

“Cybercrime is increasingly common and we all need to keep informed on how best to protect ourselves. We believe if we keep well informed, we can do our best to mitigate against any possible safety and security issues,” he said.

Registration for the webinar is available at the following link:  https://www.ifa.ie/ifa-crime- prevention-webinar

Rothe House Museum and Gardens launches the Merchant’s Shop in Kilkenny

Merchant’s Shop will host a special retail evening on Thursday, December 16 from 6pm to 9pm with 15% discounts

Check your fire alarms - Fire brigade attended 89 fires in Kilkenny homes in 2020

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media