Macra highlights barriers to young farmers and new entrants

File pic
Over the past number of years Macra Na Feirme has been highlighting the importance in implementing a suite of measures that actively support and encourage generational renewal. The major barriers for new entrants and young farmers remain unchanged; access to land, access to credit, start up support and a succession scheme that delivers for both younger farmers and older farmers.
“We are entering the last days of formulation of this CSP for the Minister to input interventions that can address these barriers. Up to now the proposed suite of interventions do not actively address the barriers identified by young farmers” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.
Macra Na Feirme is calling on the Minister and the Department of Agriculture to set a target number of young farmers actively farming by 2027. This will be the litmus test of this CAP, we must be aiming to be leaders across the EU for the number of young farmers actively farming. The Minister needs to set a target close to 20% that paves the way for policy development to deliver on the target.
“In the context of the CAP Strategic Plan the lack of interventions to address access to credit and start up support are in complete opposition to the EU Commissions direction on addressing generation renewal” added Shane Fitzgerald Chair of the Agriculture Affairs Committee.
Young farmers can no longer be forgotten and their needs not addressed, in the late 2000’s there was a group of young farmers who had been continuously forgotten by successive governments. The Minister committed to addressing this issue in the context of this CAP but no proposal currently in the public domain delivers on this promise. History cannot be allowed to repeat itself and let young farmers be forgotten again.
Gough’s store in Garristown village where the ticket was sold Pictured top L-R: Megan McCann, Debbie O’ Rourke. Bottom L-R: Leta Harford & Trisha Gough
Martin Stapleton, IFA Treasurer, James Kelly, IFA Director of Operations, host John Murphy, Dripsey, Co Cork & Killian Walsh, Bord Gáis Energy.
Directors of Wolfwalkers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and producer Paul Young pictured on the night of the Oscars ceremony in Kilkenny with Asia Mularz, Yvonne Ross and Liselott Olofsson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.