28 Dec 2021

Macra highlights barriers to young farmers and new entrants

Macra na Feirme News

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Over the past number of years Macra Na Feirme has been highlighting the importance in implementing a suite of measures that actively support and encourage generational renewal. The major barriers for new entrants and young farmers remain unchanged; access to land, access to credit, start up support and a succession scheme that delivers for both younger farmers and older farmers. 

 

“We are entering the last days of formulation of this CSP for the Minister to input interventions that can address these barriers. Up to now the proposed suite of interventions do not actively address the barriers identified by young farmers” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane. 

 

Macra Na Feirme is calling on the Minister and the Department of Agriculture to set a target number of young farmers actively farming by 2027. This will be the litmus test of this CAP, we must be aiming to be leaders across the EU for the number of young farmers actively farming. The Minister needs to set a target close to 20% that paves the way for policy development to deliver on the target. 

 

“In the context of the CAP Strategic Plan the lack of interventions to address access to credit and start up support are in complete opposition to the EU Commissions direction on addressing generation renewal” added Shane Fitzgerald Chair of the Agriculture Affairs Committee. 

 

Young farmers can no longer be forgotten and their needs not addressed, in the late 2000’s there was a group of young farmers who had been continuously forgotten by successive governments. The Minister committed to addressing this issue in the context of this CAP but no proposal currently in the public domain delivers on this promise. History cannot be allowed to repeat itself and let young farmers be forgotten again. 

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

