Kilkenny Mart prices are positive - but agri costs are escalating

Hi all, it’s been a while since I have written this column.

On the agri scene prices have remained positive but as everyone knows overheads eg. fertilizer prices, oil prices etc. have escalated dramatically compared to last year.

Cattle

On the positive front cattle prices in Kilkenny on Thursdays have remained buoyant and the sales have started to attract a lot of factory type cattle.



Last Thursday’s sale attracted a large number of beef forward store type animals.

A testimony of the trade was that in the bullock ring over 40 lots made in excess of €2000 and even though the sale was smaller with 850 on offer TO exceeded €1 million.

Heifers and Cull Cows

Heifers and cull cows are also selling very well with heifer prices peaking at €2340, cull cows to a top call of €2520 with over 15 cull cows exceeding €2000.

For the recorded the top price in the bullock ring was €2,700.

With these prices the mart is proving to be a real alternative to factories.

Remember if you have cattle for sale please have them entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday by contacting 056 7721407.

Bull Sale

This year the Kilkenny Agricultural Society decided to only run two bull sales in April and May.

Last Wednesday attracted an entry of 110 with only 76 being present on the day.

In the AA ring 26 of the 27 bulls on offer found new homes to sell at an average price of €3754 with a top call of €5,200 for a bull the property of Clive Jennings, Enniskeane, Co Cork.



A 100% clearance took place for the 19 hereford bulls on offer to average €3242 with the top call going to Tom Brennan, Balleen, Freshford who achieved a price of €4,900.

Another local breeder achieved the top prices in the limousin ring with a call of €4100 going to Oliver Byrne, Ballyquirke, Gowran.

The average price in this sector was €3123 for the 14 on offer with just one bull unsold.

The Friesian sector proved the most disappointing with only seven of the 14 on offer finding new homes.

A top price of €2000 was achieved by John Hanly, Horse & Jockey, with average in this section €1733.

Calf Sales

Calf sales are still taking place every Tuesday at 10.30am with prices remaining very solid with an improvement In prices over the last few weeks.

Numbers on offer have started to decrease and this sale may well revert to Mondays from June.

Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale takes place at 10.15am on a weekly basis, except Bank Holidays when they are held on Tuesdays.

Prices were excellent on Monday with prices for spring lambs ranging from €155 to €184 with cull ewes to €270 per head.

Our dairy sales have proved very successful with large numbers being sold every Monday at 12.30pm. Our next sale will be Monday 30th May with entries now being taken.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.