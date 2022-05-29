Search

29 May 2022

Large numbers at Kilkenny Mart dairy sales

Cattle prices high on the agenda for farmer at a major IFA livestock meeting in Portlaoise

File pic

Reporter:

George Candler

29 May 2022 11:56 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The sun is shining and at last the grass has started to grow though some nights frosts has restricted growth.


The cattle trade has remained strong, especially for beef type bullocks and heifers and forward stores in the same category.
Quality continentals are also selling well as are AA and quality Friesian.


Cull Cow Trade
One of the brightest sectors at the moment is the cull cow trade with quality Friesian cows ranging from €1.70 to €2.10 per kilo with top notchers to €2.15 per kilo.


The price of beef on the continent has become expensive and prices are ahead of mainland Britain, which is normally the main barometer of the trade.


These are uncertain times, especially with the Ukrainian invasion, but even during war time people need to eat and beef has become scarcer worldwide.


The main reason for the scarcity is drought which has had a negative effect worldwide.
Going back to Ukraine the agricultural sector has been badly effected by events with grain production reduced by over 20% compared to a normal year.


These problems come on top of rising fuel prices, fertiliser prices etc.
So the margin of profit for the hard pressed beef sector has been quickly eroded because of this.


Lamb Prices
Spring lamb prices have been disappointing with a top call of €180 compared to €220 last year.
Cull ewes were on fire price wise a few weeks ago some nearing the €300 bracket but with Ramadan now over prices have come back to a top call of €226 this week.

Dairy Sales
Dairy sales have continued to attract large numbers with quality fresh calved Friesian heifers breaching the €2000 mark on a number of occasions.
Bank Holiday
Next week due to the bank holiday our Dairy Sheep and Calf sale will be on Tuesday 3rd June.

