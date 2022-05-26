Take a trip down memory lane as the final term ends at Colaiste Eamann Rís in Callan 

ABOVE: Colaiste Eamann Rís were All Ireland Colleges Senior B Champions 1991

In 1868 a new school opened on West Street in Callan, a Christian Brothers School.

During the 154 years since the school has been a pillar of education in the community. First at the West Street building before moving to the modern, present day campus at Blackstaff, on the old Kilkenny Road.



Many things have changed over the years, but the ethos and tradition of CBS founder Edmund Rice, himself a Callan man, was always at the core of the school community.



Over the years there have also been many changes. The most far-reaching of those will come at the end of this school term, when Coláiste Eamann Rís closes its doors for the last time.

This is a time of mixed emotions for the school and the community as a whole. While it is a time of endings they are also looking to the future with hope and excitement.



To mark this final chapter in the life of the school a special book has been produced and will be launched at the school as part of the Mega Reunion, on Sunday.

ABOVE: The current teaching staff of Coláiste Eamann Rís

400 pages of history



‘Coláiste Éamann Rís 1868 - 2022, Celebrating 154 Years in Callan’ is an amazing book filled with photographs going back decades and specially written pieces from former pupils of the school

Former student of the school and RTE Doc on One documentary maker, Dr Joe Kearney, is one person who has written a lovely piece for the book. Not only that but he will be coming back to Callan to launch the book, on Sunday.



The book is a must for anyone who fondly remembers their time at the school and everyone who values the CBS community at the heart of the Callan community for so long.

The A3, hardcover book is 400 pages long, and will be priced at just €20.

The book will also be for sale in local shops and other community centres in the area. Anyone overseas who is interested in a copy of the book should email the school: secretary@CallanCBS.ie

