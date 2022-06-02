Search

02 Jun 2022

Appeal for Kilkenny accommodation for Ploughing Championships as Laois booked out

Ploughing Championships appeal for local accommodation as Laois booked out

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Ploughing Association is seeking homeowners, property owners and families in counties neighbouring Laois to help provide accommodation during this year’s National Ploughing Championships. 

They are appealing to anyone with accommodation to consider opening their doors to become a host for this year’s National and 67th World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

Accommodation is particularly tight this year because the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to the World Ploughing Championships being moved to Laois after accommodation had already been booked by exhibitors and competitors attending the national championships.

National Ploughing Association’s Anna Marie McHugh said the late booking of the World Ploughing Championships meant many competitors were left trying to get accommodation after much of it was block booked for the national event.

Prison sentence for drugs found on bus in Kilkenny

“Two months ago we weren’t holding a world contest and all the accommodation was booked for the national,” she explained. 

“Any registered accommodation of any sort is completely booked, that is across the board.” 

Talks to be held to explore capability of Kilkenny to house SETU student campus

She said all available accommodation in Athy, Carlow and Tullamore is booked, as are a number of hotels in Kilkenny and Naas. “We have a big demand now, more so than usual,” she explained.

Ms McHugh said rates for accommodation are available on the ploughing website. She believes it would suit some people, for example, “if people have a house that they are not in or if people have kids that are back in college and have rooms they aren’t using.” 

Will Kilkenny's Aimee Moore win RTE's Super Garden? Final airs tonight!

The National Ploughing Championships is the largest outdoor event in Europe and this year the event will also host the World Ploughing Championships on September 20, 21 and 22. 

To apply to provide accommodation or become a host please see  https://bit.ly/3tsIKbt    

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media