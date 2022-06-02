Search

02 Jun 2022

Will Kilkenny's Aimee Moore win RTE's Super Garden? Final airs tonight!

Kilkenny

Super Garden finalists

Sian Moloughney

02 Jun 2022 10:50 AM

The new series of Super Garden reaches its climax in its finale tonight, Thursday, June 2nd, when the winner of Super Garden 2022 will be revealed - could it be Aimee Moore from Kilkenny?

The pressure is on for the judges to choose their winner who will then go on to secure their coveted spot at Bloom this weekend. 

Over the previous five episodes, viewers have watched Donegals' Paul Ferry create his Way Out West garden, Kathleen Barrett from Limerick designed her Floral Fantasy garden, Mary Anne Farenden from Belfast created her Enchanted Playland, Dublins' Odhran Field designed his Green Haven and Aimee Moore from Kilkenny gave us The Chrysalis Garden. 

Last summer our five budding designers were each allocated identical family back-gardens in the estate. They all had two weeks to draft their garden design concept for their family and three weeks to build it. They all worked alongside each other over the same time-period creating their show gardens.  

At the end of three weeks the Super Garden Judges, Manager of Bord Bia’s Bloom Gary Graham, Dulux Exteriors representative Monica Alvarez, and Woodie’s Garden and DIY Expert Brian Burke, individually inspected each of the five gardens. 

Now in ‘The Super Garden Finale’, they must deliberate together to decide who will be crowned Super Garden winner 2022 and secure that coveted show garden spot at Ireland’s premier garden festival, Bord Bia Bloom.

Horticulturalist Aimee said in advance of the final:  “It’s really hard to put into words what winning Super Garden would mean. I just feel like every step of my career has led me here to this stage and this is the final hurdle. I’m here to win.” 

The mother of one who has worked in the gardening sector her whole life. Having dedicated her life to raising her daughter Khia (11) and working for other gardening and retail companies Aimee’s made a life-changing decision – she’s prioritising her dream and her future career as a garden designer. The first step on that road is winning Super Garden – she hopes! 

Aimee’s love of gardening began with her father who also has green fingers, and has studied horticulture. Dad, Martin was teaching and designing the gardens in The Midlands Prison up to retirement last year. Aimee is a strong independent women and believes firmly in ‘women-empowering-women’.  

SUPER GARDEN THE FINAL airs on RTE One tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

