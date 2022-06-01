Talks to be held to explore capability of Kilkenny to house SETU student campus

The Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that talks will soon be taking place in an effort to establish a South East Technological University (SETU) student campus in Kilkenny.

Earlier this week, Council Chief Colette Byrne confirmed that the local authority and the Abbey Quarter Partnership will be engaging with SETU to understand how Kilkenny can assist in delivering a student campus.

As part of the engagement process, meetings are expected to be held with the recently appointed President Veronica Campbell and the SETU Governing Body.

When the recruitment process for the first SETU President began, indications were given that the new university will see a campus in Kilkenny as well as in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Despite this, there have been no further indications of any plans to establish a dedicated student campus in Kilkenny.

“The establishment of SETU provides a great opportunity for Kilkenny,” Council Chief Colette Byrne told the Kilkenny People.

“Any campus should work to Kilkenny’s strengths and the area of design would be of particular interest,” she added.