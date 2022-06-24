Search

24 Jun 2022

Miss Macra 50th Reunion - search is on for all past winners

Kilkenny Macra

International Miss Macra 2018 Josephine O'Neill from Callan, with runners-up and Michael and Joan Pollard-Carew

Sian Moloughney

24 Jun 2022 11:43 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The International Miss Macra festival is returning to Thurles to celebrate its 50th anniversary this August Bank Holiday weekend (July 29th – 31st).  

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Tipperary Co-Operative are sponsoring a reunion lunch in the Anner Hotel, Thurles for the previous winners of the festival.

This reunion should be a great afternoon to reminisce on their experiences of the festival and reconnect with old Macra friends. The committee are endeavouring to ensure that all 49 previous International Miss Macra winners are contacted and would welcome all help in reaching them. Any past winners, or those who are in a position to contact them, are invited to contact the committee by emailing missmacra@gmail.com or Festival Secretary Edel on 087-7546972.  

50th Festival

The crown has previously been won by a Kilkenny contestant on three occasions, most recently by Josephine O’Neill in 2018. 

This year’s representative for Kilkenny will hope to return the crown to Kilkenny on this, the anniversary year. 

All support for the contestants is most welcome. Contestants will have on-stage interviews at the Saturday Cabaret whih is sponsored by TFM Ltd. This will be followed by music from band ‘Music Makers’ and DJ in the Anner Hotel, Thurles. On Sunday, 31st of July a gala banquet, music by band ‘Silver Dollar’ and DJ and crowning of International Miss Macra 2022 will take place. 


All information on the festival events and tickets are available on our website www.missmacrafestival.com.

