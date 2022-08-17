Flahavan’s launch ‘Oat Grower of the Year Award’

Flahavan’s are delighted to announce their “Oat Grower of the Year Award” for the first time during Harvest 2022.



The awards, which will be split into two categories - Conventional Oat Growers and Organic Oat Growers, have been developed to acknowledge the hard work, passion and commitment Flahavan’s suppliers have shown, growing top quality oats year after year.

Flahavan’s will assess their growers on the basis of overall grain quality, taking into account kernel content; bushel weight; moisture levels; aroma; flavour; colour and cleanliness.



Shortlisted growers will then be reviewed by independent agronomist, Jim O’Mahony, who will reduce the field to just three growers from each category.

Jim will then assess the finalists on the basis of grower excellence, which will include their cereal knowledge; farm practice and technique as well as environment and sustainability, whereupon Jim will then make a final selection to determine the overall winner in each category.



“We’re delighted to launch the awards this year,” said Johnny Flahavan, Operations Manager, Flahavan’s.

“Our growers play a key role in delivering the high quality oats our customers have come to expect from Flahavan’s and this is an opportunity to acknowledge their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence”.

Flahavan’s source their conventional oats from within a 60 mile radius of the Mill at Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, while the Waterford-based company has been able to source their full requirement of organic oats from within the Irish market since Harvest 2021.

Each finalist in the ‘Out Grower of the Year’ awards will receive a luxury Flahavan’s hamper, while the overall winner will be named ‘Flahavan’s Oat Grower of the Year 2022’ and receive a Waterford Crystal Trophy, framed certificate and monetary prize.

Winners in both categories will be announced in early October 2022.

Flahavan’s have been milling Irish oats for more than 200 years, with the family’s mill first opened in the 1780s.