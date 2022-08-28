Search

28 Aug 2022

Kilkenny has two types of hedges - learn how to manage them during Hedgerow Week

Hedge cutting season opens on September 1

Kilkenny

A roadside hedgerow

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

28 Aug 2022 10:29 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

‘Best Practice hedge cutting for our two hedge types’ is the theme for Teagasc Hedgerow Week 2022, launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett on the weekly Teagasc Signpost webinar.

Hedgerow Week takes place from Friday, 26 August to Friday, 2 September, in time with the opening of the hedge cutting season on 1 September.

Hedgerow exhibits will be on display at the Iverk Show, Piltown, County Kilkenny on Saturday, 27 August; Teagasc Johnstown Castle Open Day in Wexford on Tuesday, 30 August and at Gurteen College in Tipperary on Thursday, 1 September. A walk and talk on the Hedgerows of Kilkenny City will take place on Wednesday, 31 August, in association with Nore Vision and The Heritage Council.

Kilkenny forest owners invited to join knowledge transfer group

Catherine Keena, Teagasc Countryside Management Specialist, said that hedgerow management is becoming increasingly important because of the role of hedges in improving biodiversity and capturing carbon and because of the poor condition of many hedges. The key message is that there are two types of hedges and each type has different biodiversity values and each type needs different management.

Firstly, Escaped hedges (Never topped / Treeline / Linear woodland), which has huge biodiversity value in the canopy while thin at the base, where Best Practice Management is to side trim only and never top. 

Secondly, Topped hedges haves huge biodiversity value in the dense base for nesting birds and cover for small mammals and can still have some of the canopy biodiversity when occasional thorn saplings are allowed grow up and mature as flowering and fruiting thorn trees. Best Practice Management for topped hedges is to side trim from a wide base to a triangular shape leaving the peak as high as possible – but at least 1.5 metres above ground level or top of bank (if present), and retain occasional thorn saplings to mature as thorn trees. 

Almost half a million illegal medicines for Covid-19 and erectile dysfunction seized this year

Teagasc recommendation is that every farm should have a proportion of Escaped hedges and Topped hedges. Catherine Keena said: “I prefer cutting little and often, rather than every three years, provided the above advice is followed. Failure to distinguish between these has led to confusion and inappropriate management of both types.”

Francis Quigley, Teagasc Machinery Specialist encouraged all hedge cutting contractors to attend the event in Gurteen College, where there will be three live demonstrations on the coppicing of ‘upside down toilet brush’ hedges; retaining thorn saplings in a Topped hedge when hedge cutting; and using compostable film to develop a dense base on new hedges.

Bringing an international perspective to hedgerows, Dr. Françoise Burel, Université de Rennes in France will present on the weekly Teagasc Signpost webinar on Friday 2 September.  For more details, see www.teagasc.ie/ hedgerowweek

PLAY: Can you get all the answers correct in this Kilkenny trivia quiz?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media