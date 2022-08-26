Search

26 Aug 2022

Kilkenny forest owners invited to join knowledge transfer group

Kilkenny

Forestry stakeholders at the last Knowledge Transfer Group in Kennedy Arboretum

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

26 Aug 2022 3:48 PM

Local forestry producer group Irish Wood Producers invite current forest owners from Kilkenny to attend a series of weekly information sessions, which will include field trips and an open day.
The seven weekly sessions are part of the Forestry Knowledge Transfer Group (KTG) programme, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Session will give forestry owners an opportunity to exchange information and discuss common issues.
Participants will receive €70 per meeting attended for a total of seven meetings.
The KTG being organised by the local group in Kilkenny will be starting in early September and running weekly.
This KTG is open to forest owners who have not taken part in the course in the previous three years i.e. 2019 to 2021.


Irish Wood Producers invites both existing and prospective new members of the local forestry group to participate.

Registration
To register your interest email admin@irishwood producers.com or phone 085-1474000.
Registration will close when the programme is fully subscribed.


Anthony Browne, Chairperson of the Irish Wood Producers said: “The Forestry KTG programme is a great opportunity for private forest owners to meet and discuss various challenges, to look at best practice management and to optimise the profitability of their forestry.”
The forestry KTG is now in its fourth year and more than 1500 people have taken part.

