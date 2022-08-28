Champion Holstein Friesian Award for Kilkenny farmer

Congratulations to Padraic Murphy, Kilmanagh, on his win at the Ossory Show 2022.
Padraic is owner of the animal named as the Champion Holstein Friesian at the show. He is pictured above with Donal Carey (Irish Holstein Friesian Association) at the show.
John Dwan and son Ronan, Belinda McClung, Jaimie Duff, Aisling Dwan, Deborah Thomson, Lucinda Russell and Trish Dwan enjoying the post-class gathering at the Dublin Horse Show
