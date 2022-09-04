Rugby star Hugo Keenan helps open Kilkenny agri show

Picture: William Maher, WMCM Photography
Irish rugby player, Hugo Keenan, joined Robert Dowley, Chairman of the Iverk Show, Rob Farrell, Buying Director at ALDI Ireland and members of the ABP Food Group team, at the Iverk Show, on 27th August.
ABP Food Group is one of ALDI’s leading suppliers of Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish meats in Ireland. The relationship between the supplier and retailer has gone from strength to strength in recent years and contributed to ALDI’s success at this year’s Great Taste Awards during which ABP took home nine accolades for ALDI.
PICTURED ABOVE: (left to right): Michael Flanagan (Judge), Sam Comber (Judge), Mark Byrne (Handler), Brian Frazer (ABP), Hugo Keenan (Irish rugby player and guest at the Iverk Show), Paul Matthews (ABP), Sean Kilkenny (Irish Angus), Dermot Kilcran (Irish Angus), Rob Farrell (Buying Director, ALDI Ireland) and Robert Dowley (Chairman of the Iverk Show)
Why a compact city like Kilkenny is the perfect place to live for a happier, calmer and greener life
Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland with Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson Tiglin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.