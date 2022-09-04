Search

04 Sept 2022

Rugby star Hugo Keenan helps open Kilkenny agri show

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

04 Sept 2022 9:29 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish rugby player, Hugo Keenan, joined Robert Dowley, Chairman of the Iverk Show, Rob Farrell, Buying Director at ALDI Ireland and members of the ABP Food Group team, at the Iverk Show, on 27th August.

ABP Food Group is one of ALDI’s leading suppliers of Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish meats in Ireland. The relationship between the supplier and retailer has gone from strength to strength in recent years and contributed to ALDI’s success at this year’s Great Taste Awards during which ABP took home nine accolades for ALDI.

New cattle class trophy in memory of Joe Malone awarded at Iverk Show

PICTURED ABOVE: (left to right): Michael Flanagan (Judge), Sam Comber (Judge), Mark Byrne (Handler), Brian Frazer (ABP), Hugo Keenan (Irish rugby player and guest at the Iverk Show), Paul Matthews (ABP), Sean Kilkenny (Irish Angus), Dermot Kilcran (Irish Angus), Rob Farrell (Buying Director, ALDI Ireland) and Robert Dowley (Chairman of the Iverk Show) 

