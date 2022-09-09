Search

09 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Mart report: Smaller sales but steady numbers

Kilkenny

George Candler

09 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Since last week’s article, when I suggested that the lack of rain had started to cause problems, we have had a bit of a change in that department.


The rain has been welcomed but the orange status that was forecast for the weekend did not appear to materialise in the volumes that was predicted.


Grass growth has been severely restricted so the change in the weather has been welcomed.
Some farmers suggest that it is a bit late in the year to increase growth substantially but with heat still retained in the soil some growth is to be expected.

I know that so far in this article I have mentioned nothing about the trade of cattle or sheep but in farming weather patterns play a major part in all aspects of farming.


Cattle Sale
Thursday’s cattle sale was slightly smaller than the previous week, but there were some exceptional, top quality animals on offer which breeched the €3 per kilo barrier on a number of occasions.
There were more beef type bullocks on offer, an indication where farmers have decided that the mart ring has become an alternative to factories.


The farmer advantage is that they know exactly what price there are receiving for their animals with no hidden surprises, as in the case when they kill animals in the factory.
Many new customers have been pleasantly surprised with the outcome of selling through the mart ring.


The bulk of beef bullocks last week ranged from €2.65 to €3.20 per kilo with an average price of €2.64 per kilo with €2480 the top price.
Quality forward stores also sold very well with €2.50 per kilo been the average price with a top of €3.25 per kilo or €1820.


Light store bullocks peaked at €1260 with a top of €3.20 per kilo.
Heifers met a steady trade with beef to a top of €1620 per head and forward stores breaching the €2.70 per kilo barrier.
Cull cows are still in demand with Friesian types to €2.40 per kilo and continentals to €2.80 per kilo.

Sheep Sale
Monday’s sheep sale was smaller with a steady trade all round.
Butcher lambs ranged from €130 to €150 per head, factory types €115 to €132 per head with stores attracting less customers from €83 to €105 per head.


If there is some growth of grass this sector will benefit.
Remember if you are thinking of selling cattle in the mart they should be entered before 3.30pm Wednesday by contacting the office on 056 7721407.


Suckler Sale
A special suckler sale of over 60 head will take place on Thursday 29th September.
This is an entire, freshly tested herd.
More details on the Kilkenny Mart page or by contacting the mart office.
Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

