Enhanced FarmGen Solar Pv Programme offers farm families even more opportunities to save

Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, has partnered with PV Generation and Finance Ireland to offer farm families an opportunity to reduce their energy costs, become more self-sufficient using renewable energy through an enhanced FarmGen programme.

Together, they’re now offering an even greater selection of fully-financed, turnkey solar-powered energy solutions. FarmGen’s bespoke rooftop solutions offer farm families an opportunity to reduce their energy bills in a time of spiralling energy costs.

The bespoke systems are designed to power energy intensive processes on farm such as milk cooling, vacuum pumps, water heating and more and depending on the system type, can lead to energy savings of between 15% and over 30% per annum.

Investing in a FarmGen Solar Pv bundle offering is also an approved action under Tirlán’s recently-announced Sustainable Action Payment programme, making it an even more attractive investment.

A large number of Tirlán’s farm families across 13 counties have already installed FarmGen systems and new partner, PV Generation, bring a wealth of experience to the farming sector with the programme.

Pictured above on the Killeen family farm for the launch of the enhanced FarmGen programme were Thomas Ryan, Senior Sustainability Manager, Tirlán; Joe Garvin, CEO, PV Generation; Laura Mc Ardle, Managing Director, PV Generation; Damien Sutton, FarmGen Programme Manager; Maud Conroy Kane, General Manager, Finance Ireland; Gareth O’Keeffe, Sales Director, Finance Ireland; Ray Killeen, Dairy farmer; Eoin Walsh, Business Development Manager, PV Generation and Damien Daly, Chief Operating Office, Finance Ireland. Photo Finbarr O’Rourke

Damien Sutton, FarmGen Programme Manager, said: “Being first to market with this industry-leading initiative has created phenomenal interest amongst our farm families. FarmGen’s turnkey solutions give farmers the security of dealing with credible, approved installers with a reliable after sales service.

“We have fully-financed options available for farm families who want alternative energy sources in an era of significant price hikes in the energy markets. More farm families than ever are looking to increase self-sufficiency and also de-carbonise.”

Eoin Walsh, Business Development Manager at PV Generation, said: “PV Generation is delighted to have partnered with Tirlán and Finance Ireland in the launch of the FarmGen programme. We have a fantastic opportunity to provide a turnkey, in house solution for farm families.”

Maud Conroy Kane, General Manager, Finance Ireland Leasing, said: “We are delighted to partner with Tirlán on FarmGen by providing a flexible and competitively-priced financing option through FundEquip, to enable Tirlán farmers improve energy efficiency and grow their business sustainably.

“We are proud of our strong track record in supporting the agriculture sector and with more farm families than ever looking to adopt renewable energy generation systems and reduce their energy costs, we see our flexible loan as a key support in these challenging times with the added benefit of 100% financing and seasonal payments over three or five years.”

PV Generation will supply and install state-of-the-art Solar Pv systems on each farm. The system will monitor energy generation and consumption in real-time; helping to give farm families a better understanding of when and where energy is consumed. It will assist in and driving further efficiencies into the future by reducing their energy costs whilst operating in a sustainable manner.

FarmGen is open to all farming sectors and sizes, with customised commercial packages available and importantly there are also options available for those who wish to install Solar Pv in their homes to harness the power of green energy.



As part of Tirlán’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, Living Proof, it has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to show its clear and unambiguous commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by implementing the best science and technology.

The company’s overall ambition is to reach Net Zero Carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Irish Government’s commitment in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development.

Farm families who wish to register their interest can go to www.farmgen.ie or come and visit them at the National Ploughing Championships Block 2, Row 13, Stand 219 to talk to our team.