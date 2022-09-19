Tirlán pays 57.58 cpl for August milk
Tirlán will pay its milk suppliers a total of 57.58 cent per litre (cpl) (including VAT) for August milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the July milk price.
The price consists of the following:
· Base milk price for August of 51.08 cpl (including VAT);
· An Agri-Input Support Payment of 6 cpl on all milk supplied in August, including volumes in Fixed Milk Price schemes;
· A Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5 cpl (including VAT) is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farm.
The base price, Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.
The Tirlán total price for August creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 62.43 cpl (including VAT). This includes the Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment.
Tirlán Chairman John Murphy said: “European dairy market prices continue at historic highs, while global milk flows remain weak. We are acutely conscious of the significant challenges across the supply chain due to inflationary pressures. The Board will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.”
National Ploughing Championships
John Murphy encouraged milk suppliers and Co-op members to visit the Tirlán team at the National Ploughing Championships – Block 2, Row 13, Stand 219 – which is located close to the National Ploughing Association headquarters.
Across the three days, there will be an opportunity to taste Ireland’s #1 dairy brand, Avonmore; meet a series of famous sports stars including Ireland rugby International and Tirlán Ambassador, Tadhg Furlong; listen to technical seminars from the team or talk to the Tirlán Co-op Shares office staff; and, sign-up for the Sustainability Action Payment.
Over €2,000 worth of prizes will be on offer at the stand.
