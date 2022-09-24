Kilkenny twins get to grips with the work of a vet!

Julie and Sarah Costigan (12) from Johnstown, deliver an imitation calf at the VCI’s interactive veterinary experience stand during the National Ploughing Championships. Credit: Finbarr O’Rourke.
Twins Julie and Sarah Costigan, from Johnstown, enjoyed The Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI) stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.
The interactive stand allowed children to put on veterinary scrubs and try their hand at working with imitation animals on display, including delivering toy piglets and lambs.
The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, in the interest of animal health and welfare and in the interest of veterinary public health.
