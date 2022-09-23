Search

23 Sept 2022

Goresbridge lad challenges European Commissioner - with pedal power!

Kilkenny National Ploughing Championships

Photo: Paul Sherwood

Sian Moloughney

23 Sept 2022 1:17 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

It's not everyday a young lad from Co Kilkenny gets to take on the might of a European Commissioner - but a day out at 'The Ploughing' is no ordinary day!

Dean Cummins, from Ballyellen, Goresbridge,  was among the thousands who enjoyed the return of the National Ploughing Championships, this week. However, Dean did something many politicians have tried to do and failed - put a look of alarm on the face of  Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union!

Dean challenged Commissioner McGuinness on the pedal powered Scalextric track at European Commission stand at the Ploughing Championships - and by the looks of things, he was definitely the winner!

