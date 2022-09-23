Search

23 Sept 2022

Protected structure impacts road safety plan in Kilkenny village

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

23 Sept 2022 1:01 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Surprise has been expressed at details of a road safety scheme in Newmarket.


The low cost safety scheme, on the R701 close to the Knocktopher M8 junction, aims to reduce speed on the road with new ramps, signage and lighting.
However, no changes can be made to a junction layout as the building bordering the road is a protected structure.


Area Engineer Declan Murphy said they had looked at removing part of a derelict building on the junction but they can’t because it is a protected structure. The project has ‘the next best thing’ in ramps and lighting at the junction, he explained.

Cllr Joe Lyons expressed surprise that the location could not have been made safer by demolishing the building.

Danesfort N10 road improvements ‘this side of Christmas’


Cllr Michael Doyle asked if they could get around not being able to demolish the building, as it is a health and safety issue. There is a similar issue with a building in Inistioge, he said. ‘No business can go into it’ because work is restricted by its protected status.


District Chairman, Cllr Matt Doran, said experts had been to inspect the Newmarket building and were of the opinion that it should be preserved and protected. His own opinion was that the building had ‘gone past that’.

Bookville Festival is live again - with lots going on in Kilkenny


Cllr Patrick O’Neill said that in the past heritage buildings were lost but now Ireland has gone too far in the other direction.


A traffic survey on the road through Newmarket, in advance of drawing up the works plan, showed the maximum speed of a vehicle through the 60kph zone was actually 120kph. 71% of traffic coming from the direction of the motorway junction violated the speed limit, while 41% of traffic coming from the other direction, into Newmarket, was over the 60kph speed limit.

Kilkenny SHC- Comer coast past disappointing Graigue- Ballycallan

Erins Own 1-20 Graigue-Ballycallan 0-11

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media