Danesfort N10 road improvements ‘this side of Christmas’

€450,000 of road works on the N10 at Danesfort will be completed before Christmas.

The works aim to slow traffic speeds and improve safety along a stretch of road that has, in the past, been described as ‘a deathtrap.’



The project will include: tightening of the lane widths to encourage slower traffic speeds; creating consistent line widths throughout the section; creating a splitter island at the Bennettsbridge Road junction and tightening the junction with new kerbs; using some of the narrowed mainline carriageway width to create wider hard shoulders; new signage and road markings; new road surface.

Tenders for the work were to be in by last Friday.



Area Engineer Declan Murphy told the Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors that he expects the work to be completed ‘this side of Christmas.’

This work is “really welcome,” Cllr Deirdre Cullen said.



Cllr Patrick O’Neill praised the slow and steady work to get the project to this stage.

He asked if bike lanes were going to be put in, because there is a lot of parking along the side of the road in that location. Mr Murphy explained there will not be dedicated cycle lanes. The project has gone through safety audit.



Cllr O’Neill pointed out that the speed ramps on the Danesfort road “could do with a bit of a top up” and was told this will hopefully be looked at as part of the overall project.